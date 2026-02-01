NHPC Adds 500 MW Clean Power to National Grid from Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project

The NHPC recently added 500 MW of clean hydropower to the national grid with the successful synchronisation of the third unit and the beginning of commercial operations of the second unit of its 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project located in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

The company, in a release, informed of the milestones, mentioning that the project’s Unit 1, with a 250 MW capacity, was synchronised with the national grid at 9 pm on January 31, while the commercial operations of its 250 MW Unit 3 began at midnight on February 1.

NHPC said the addition strengthens India’s energy security and grid stability, while also supporting peak power requirements and the integration of renewable energy into the national power mix.

NHPC chairman and managing director Bhupender Gupta expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Power and the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam for their support. He commended the Subansiri Lower Project team, led by executive director Rajendra Prasad, as well as officials from various departments at NHPC’s corporate office for their contributions to the achievement.

Gupta said the successful commissioning of the units reflects NHPC’s technical expertise and execution capabilities, and underlines its role in enhancing national energy resilience in line with the Government of India’s vision for a sustainable and self-reliant power sector. He added that the milestones would help facilitate the timely commissioning of the remaining units of the project.

NHPC director of projects Sanjay Kumar Singh also congratulated the project site and corporate teams for their efforts in reaching the milestones.

Executive director Rajendra Prasad thanked NHPC’s management and corporate teams, executing agencies, including GE Vernova, BGS-SGS-SOMA, TREL and PEL, as well as local stakeholders and communities for their continued support in the progress of the project.