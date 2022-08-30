NHRC Seeks Report from Assam Police on Custodial Death of Nagaland Man

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an action taken report (ATR) from Sivasagar Police of Assam over the custodial death of a person from Nagaland.

According to official information, the notice for the ATR was sent to Sivasagar superintendent of police on Friday allotting four weeks time for the response.

The NHRC notice followed the filing of a complaint to it by Indigenous Lawyers Association of India (ILAI), a non-governmental organisation, in New Delhi on August 25 on the death of E Henveih Phom, the Nagaland resident, due to alleged torture in custody at Geleky Police Station of Sivasagar district few days ago.

According to the complaint filed by the ILAI, Phom was arrested along with a woman on August 16 by the Assam Police while they were traveling to Geleky.

Phom was sent to judicial custody after his arrest. He died in “suspicious circumstances” five days later, the complaint said.

The 35-year-old Phom is a resident of Anaki-C village in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district.

The ILAI said in the complaint that Phom’s family members have alleged that the deceased was subjected to torture in police custody at Gelekey police station, which led to his death.

According to Phom’s family members, he was physically fit and sound at the time of his arrest.