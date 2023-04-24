NHRC Takes Cognizance of Doboka Shelter Home Case, Issues Notice to Assam Govt

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance into the tragic incident at a shelter home at Doboka in Assam’s Hojai district.

In regard to this, the NHRC has issued a notice to the Assam government after a hearing in regard to the case registered as 128/03/14/2003.

Earlier, the commission had filed a case in connection to the tragic incident after the news was telecast on several media platforms.

The Gauhati High Court has also directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit on the incident. The Guwahati High Court also had filed its own case regarding the matter. The case was heard by the chief justice of the court Justice Sandeep Mehta who questioned the state government as to why no provisions were made for the safety of the children.

On April 19, over 50 children residing at a shelter home in Doboka fell seriously ill. As per initial reports, the children suddenly fell sick with symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, headache and nausea.

According to the information received, all of the children who fell ill are aged between 1.5 years to 6 years. Emergency services were called in after the symptoms began to show.

As many as four ambulances rushed to the spot and carried the children to a nearby hospital. They were taken to a hospital under the supervision of All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU) Hojai district unit.

Meanwhile, the exact cause of how so many children suddenly fell ill, has not come to the fore yet. Though, it is thought that the intense heat conditions coupled with the fact that the shelter homes are made out of tarpaulin which traps heat could have led to their illness.

On the other hand, massive storms across the region over the past few days have also destroyed the tarpaulin-made homes adding to the plight of the people residing there.