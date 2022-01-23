Night Curfew To Be Relaxed From February 1: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma On Sunday announced that the ongoing curfew timings will be relaxed from February 1.

The decision was taken as the state has witnessed lesser number of fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths or hospitalizations are recorded at minimum in Assam, he informed.

The chief minister said that the curfew timing will be relaxed from 10 pm to 11 pm and schools would also be reopened across the state.

He further informed that the decision was taken keeping in mind the live and livelihood of the people, which must not be affected.

If there are cases of COVID-19, local containment zone will be imposed for seven days in those areas, he said.