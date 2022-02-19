Night Navigation for Ferry Services Begin in Guwahati

Inland Water Transport (IWT) ferry between Guwahati and North Guwahati embarked on its first night journey at 9 pm on February 19.

Notably, a night navigation mobile application was developed by the transport department in collaboration with K Raju, the principal scientist of IIT Madras.

The application was developed after the draft of the Brahmaputra River was surveyed thoroughly.

With this accomplishment, Assam has become the first state in the country to have introduced the Night Navigation service.

The Night Navigation facility for Guwahati-based ferry service was ceremonially launched by the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara earlier on Saturday.

Sarma informed that due to the Night Navigation Mobile Application, the night ferry service will be able to operate in places like Jorhat and Dhubri among others.

Chief Minister Sarma further informed that a total of 8 ferries will run in Majuli and also informed that ferry tickets would be available online by end of this month.