Nikita Agarwala Murder Case: Police Begins Investigation

Guwahati police have started investigation into the murder case of Nikita Agarwala Khemka who died of burn injury at Nemcare hospital on February 5. She was admitted to the hospital on February 4.

Police along with Nikita’s husband Kaushik Khemka carried out search operations in the latter’s flat today.

On thorough searching, kerosene bottle and match box were recovered from the bathroom.

Meanwhile, Kaushik Khemka described the scene when the incident took place in front of the police.

According to reports, deceased Nikita Agarwala was allegedly tortured for a long time by her husband and his family for dowry.

Reports further claimed that Nikita’s relatives had lodged an FIR against her in-laws at the Dispur police station in Guwahati.