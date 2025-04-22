Nilim Kumar to Receive 2025 Dr. C. Narayana Reddy Literary Award

Renowned Assamese poet and novelist Nilim Kumar will be conferred with the prestigious Dr. C. Narayana Reddy National Literary Award 2025, one of the highest honors in Indian literature.

The award, instituted in memory of the legendary Telugu poet, lyricist, and Padma Bhushan and Jnanpith Awardee Dr. C. Narayana Reddy, has been presented annually since 2020 to an eminent Indian litterateur for their outstanding contribution to literature. Nilim Kumar becomes the first Assamese writer to receive this distinguished accolade.

Prior recipients of this award include illustrious names such as Jnanpith Awardee Dr. Chandrashekhara Kambara, Dr. Pratibha Ray, celebrated Tamil author Sivashankari, and renowned poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The Dr. C. Narayana Reddy Trust has also expressed its intention to translate and publish select works of Nilim Kumar — including his poetry collections and novels — into Telugu, thereby extending his literary reach to a broader audience.

As per tradition, the award will be presented on July 29, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Dr. Reddy. The felicitation ceremony is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad. The award includes a citation, a traditional shawl, a memento, and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Nilim Kumar’s recognition marks a moment of pride for Assamese literature, further cementing his status as a leading voice in contemporary Indian poetry.