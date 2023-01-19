Nilmani Phookan’s Last Rites To be Performed with State Honour: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while condoling the death of noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan said that his last rites will be performed with full state honour.

Condoling the death of the noted poet, the chief minister said, “Nilmani Phookan was one of the litterateurs who have contributed immensely in the field of literature. The poet who had contributed immensely in the field of Assamese literature will always be remembered forever.”

“His death is an irreparable loss for Assam and the Assamese people,” the chief minister said.

Nilmani Phookan passed away on Thursday following age-related ailments.

He breathed his last at 11.55 am at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) today.

Phookan was admitted to the GMCH yesterday night in critical condition and was undergoing treatment.

Earlier today, Superintendent of GMCH Abhijit Sarma said that at least four departments were treating the renowned poet. The four departments include cardiology, neurology, anaesthesia and medicine.

On Wednesday night, Phookan was referred to GMCH from Sanjeevani Hospital for advance treatment.

Sarma said that he was infected with septic shock and it had spread all over his body due to which he was at risk.

To cure the infection, he was administered with antibiotics.

Earlier in April last year, the noted Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan received the highest literary honour 'Jnanpith Award' at a function at Rabindra Bhawan in Guwahati.

Phookan’s career started as lecturer in 1964 at Arya Vidyapeeth College and worked until his retirement in 1992.

He made huge contributions in the field of literature and his work, replete with symbolism, was inspired by French symbolism and a representative of the genre in Assamese poetry.

Nilmani Phookan was the third recipient of India’s highest literary award, Jnanpith Award, after Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya and Mamoni Raisom Goswami.