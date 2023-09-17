NIT Silchar Incident: ABVP Tries to Burn Dean’s Effigy; Cops Intervene

Continuing their protest over the death of a student at the National Institute of Technolgy (NIT) Silchar, the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) gathered in Club Road to burn the effigy of Academic Dean BK Roy on Sunday.
According to sources, the members of ABVP raised slogans against the academic dean BK Roy, and the authorities of NIT Silchar in Club Road.
They also tried to burn the effigy of BK Roy, however, the police intervened in the situation and stopped them from burning the effigy. This escalated the situation again with a scuffle between the police personnel and ABVP.
Meanwhile, the police managed to snatch the effigy from their clutches.
Earlier on Saturday night, about the prevailing chaotic situation at NIT Silchar, DGP GP Singh posted on X, "Protest is understandable on an emotive issue, violence & vandalism is neither understandable nor acceptable. Administration has been advised to be firm in dealing with vandalism while simultaneously deal with empathy on issues raised. Issues need resolution through discussions. Parents are sincerely requested to appropriately counsel their wards."
It may be mentioned that on Saturday, a tense and chaotic situation prevailed at NIT Silchar after a student from the electrical department committed suicide.
The body was found hanging under suspicious circumstances from a window inside the NIT hostel campus. It has come to the fore that the said engineering student had a backlog on several subjects from his first semester and therefore, the NIT authorities didn’t allow him to register for the third year until he clears his backlogs. Following this, the student decided to meet NIT Academic Dean BK Roy seeking help on the matter. But, his concerns were not taken into consideration.