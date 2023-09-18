NIT Silchar Suicide: Students Sit For Protest, Demand Dean's Resignation

Addressing reporters, a student leader said, "He died by suicide on September 15. We all believe that he had to take this extreme step due to extreme academic pressure and mental pressure. In the immediate hours after the incident, the NIT Silchar administration should have come forward and assured the students that such an incident would not happen again. However, what transpired is something that the students could never have imagined. This has led to us coming out for peaceful protests. Our first demand is that the academic dean, against whom the allegations have surfaced, should immediately resign from his position. The institute should hand the matter over for proper investigation. The insensitive and inhuman statements coming from the administration against the victim, Koj Bukar, are appalling. They should immediately retract their statements and ensure help is made available to his family, in terms of financial aid, or security, or legal support. We are all afraid. We know that whoever has joined us stand to face disciplinary actions. Yet, we want justice for Koj and have come out in his support. We would urge the administration to not punish us. An external high-level committee should be formed including students who convene to bring about the required change so that such academic pressure does not force another student to choose suicide over life."