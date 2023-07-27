NLFB Chief M Batha Arrested from Assam's Kokrajhar

Assam

The Commander-in-Chief of National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), Binod Mushahary alias M Batha was arrested by Assam Police.
The Commander-in-Chief of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB), Binod Mushahary alias M Batha was arrested by Assam Police from Kokrajhar, reports emerged on Thursday.

In the year 2021, NLFB declared ceasefire, however, after being aware of M Batha forming a new extremist organization by the name NLB in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and extorted money, Udalguri police arrested him from Kokrajhar on Wednesday, sources informed.

M Batha was residing at a designated camp after surrendering in July, 2021.

Earlier, in the year 2021, reports emerged that NLFB was going to surrender, however, M Batha clarified that the outfit did not surrender to itself and reiterated that it was a declaration of a ceasefire.

"We have only declared a ceasefire, it’s not surrender. We came here to discuss certain matters with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," Batha told reporters.

