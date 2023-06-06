No 10th Board Exams from Next Year: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that there will be no board examinations for Class 10 students from the next academic year, 2024.

The decision aligns with the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The chief minister said that the matric exams will be conducted solely at the school level. Furthermore, a new educational board will be established in the state.

Moreover, CM Sarma said that the employees associated with the Board Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will not face any job losses due to the changes.

Previously, SEBA was responsible for Class 10 exams, while the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) conducted Class 12 board exams.

However, the CM has announced that these two state boards will be merged into a single entity. The pass-and-fail system will remain in place for Class 10 students, but board examinations will only be conducted for Class 12. Moreover, students appearing in Class 10 will no longer be required to seek admission into Class 11, as the promotion process will be continuous.

This announcement coincided with the declaration of the Assam HS result 2023. This year, a total of 4,22,174 students appeared for the Class 10 exams, achieving a pass percentage of 72.69%.