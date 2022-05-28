No Corruption in Procuring PPE Kits: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Government’s spokesperson Pijush Hazarika denied allegations levelled by certain sections of the media against the state government that there was widespread corruption in the name of procuring PPE kits from China during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pijush Hazarika, while addressing media persons at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district of Assam on Saturday said that these allegations are imaginary, conspiratorial and evil in nature.

The minister said that when Covid-19 had arrived in Assam, the present chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma who was the health minister at that time had by some means procured PPE kits from a few places as the entire country along with the entire world was facing a shortage of kits.

Hazarika said, “When the pandemic started in India, a business establishment has announced that they would bring PPE kits from China. At the time when the entire nation was under lockdown, some Indian aircrafts had been sent to China to procure the kits.”

“Himanta Biswa Sarma and myself had gone to the airport to express our gratitude to all those involved in the task. But, the Assam government decided not to procure any more PPE kits from China as many people started to question them in the social media platforms,” Hazarika added.

He further said that the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had started to manufacture PPE kits and Assam was also able to receive many kits from the centre.

“When the state government had not brought any PPE kits from China, the news that is now spreading against the government is vague and meaningless in nature. Such news creates confusion in the minds of people. This news is completely false and imaginary,” he further said.

Also Read: DGCA Slaps Rs.5Lakh Fine on IndiGo for Not Boarding Spcl Needs Child