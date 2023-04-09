No Extra Electricity Charge Levied on Smart Prepaid Meters: APDCL

Following grievances from customers regarding the hike in electricity bills, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Sunday clarified that smart prepaid meters do not lead to an increase in electricity charges.

The APDCL authorities stated that smart meters provide details on daily electricity consumption to encourage consumers to use electricity judiciously as per needs resulting in savings of energy.

Informing this through Twitter, the APDCL said, “This is to clarify that prepaid smart meters doesn't lead to increase in electricity bills. Rather, these meters provide insights on daily consumption to encourage consumers to use electricity judiciously as per needs resulting in savings of energy. As a part of Govt. of India’s RDSS Scheme, smart prepaid meters are being installed throughout the country including Assam.”