“No One Is Above the Law: Action Will Be Taken on Gogoi’s Pakistan Visit” — Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday levelled serious allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, claiming he had visited Pakistan on the invitation of the country’s Ministry of Interior, purportedly linked to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Speaking at a press interaction, the Chief Minister said, “Gaurav Gogoi had gone to Pakistan on an invitation from the ISI. I am stating with certainty that he went there to undergo training. We have evidence of this.” He added, “Today I am going one step further than I have gone before.”

CM Sarma expressed his displeasure over repeated questions regarding Gogoi’s alleged trip, saying, “I feel disturbed every time this is brought up. This is not mere politics—it is a matter of national security and India’s sovereignty.” He further warned against attempts to dismiss the matter as political mudslinging. “There is no escaping this issue now. Everything will be revealed on September 10. Action will be taken,” he asserted.

Sarma also made it clear that the same standards would apply to anyone involved in such activities. “If any BJP leader had gone to Pakistan under similar circumstances, we would have taken strict action against them too,” he said.

India's Global Representation and Assam's Concerns

The Chief Minister also lauded BJP MPs from Assam, Pradan Baruah and Bhubaneswar Kalita, who, along with an MP from Nagaland, will be part of a delegation representing India on the global stage. The delegation, he said, will expose Pakistan as a terrorist state and also bring international attention to sensitive issues concerning Assam. “They will present Assam’s concerns accurately before the global community,” he said.

On Bangladesh Trade Routes

CM Sarma further revealed that trade with Bangladesh via land routes in the Northeast is being hindered by the Government of India for the import of various goods from the neighbouring country. Specifically, all types of ready-made garments (RMG) from Bangladesh will now be permitted only through the seaports of Nhava Sheva and Kolkata. This measure aims to restrict certain individuals from Bangladesh, whom the Government of India does not want conducting business in the Northeast, preventing their entry into India.

