Normal Life Disrupted as Thunderstorm Lashes Assam's Dibrugarh

A massive thunderstorm lashed Dibrugarh district of Assam on Monday evening, leading to massive destruction of property.

The thunderstorm disrupted normal life in the district and caused severe damage to houses and other properties.

Many huge trees and electric posts were uprooted at different places.

According to sources, as a result of the storm, an electric post uprooted and collapsed on a vehicle in front of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH). As a result of this, the vehicle was severely damaged.

Moreover, most places in the district are now reeling under power cuts post the thunderstorm.

Last December, over 500 houses across villages in Dibrugarh district were affected after a massive hailstorm hit several parts of h district. The hailstorm lashed Moran, Tingkhang, Lahowal, Lekai, Naharkatia and other areas.

"It has led to widespread damage in the district. As per preliminary assessment in Moran sub-division, 310 houses have been damaged in 37 villages," a senior official of the Dibrugarh district administration said.

In Tingkhang, 202 structures across 21 villages and five houses in two villages of Lekai have also been badly damaged.