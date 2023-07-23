North Lakhimpur College Asst Professor Arrested for Sexual Assault on Students

Assistant Professor of Assam’s North Lakhimpur College has been arrested on charges of sexual assault on students.
The accused has been identified as Dr. Hemanta Sarmah, assistant professor of the Assamese department of the college.
As per reports, Sarmah was allegedly drunk while teaching and also sexually assaulted many girl students inside the classroom. A total of 56 students of the college filed a written complaint to the Principal of the college, Dr. Biman Chetia, alleging that on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sarmah was under the influence of liquor while teaching.
Dr. Hemanta Sarmah was arrested after the principal of the college lodged a case at the Lakhimpur Police Station on the basis of the allegations levelled by the students.