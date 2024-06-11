Northeast Frontier Railway Installs Hot Axle Box Detectors to Enhance Safety

In a significant move towards ensuring safer train operations, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has strategically installed Hot Axle Box Detectors (HBD) to detect and prevent enroute axle failures. These sensors have been placed at the end of platforms at key stations, where rolling in and rolling out examinations of trains are conducted. The HBDs are designed to identify hot axle incidences in moving trains and immediately alert railway staff to take preventive measures.