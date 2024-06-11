Northeast Frontier Railway Installs Hot Axle Box Detectors to Enhance Safety

In a significant move towards ensuring safer train operations, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has strategically installed Hot Axle Box Detectors (HBD) to detect and prevent enroute axle failures. These sensors have been placed at the end of platforms at key stations, where rolling in and rolling out examinations of trains are conducted. The HBDs are designed to identify hot axle incidences in moving trains and immediately alert railway staff to take preventive measures.
Hot axles, caused by the failure of ball bearings due to continuous movement of coach and wagon wheels, lead to a dangerous increase in axle temperature. This condition can arise from overloading, faulty bearings, and other factors, posing a significant risk to train safety.
Over the past few years, NFR's implementation of these detectors has shown promising results. During the fiscal year 2020-21, there were seven detected cases of hot axles in freight trains. This number increased to nine cases in 2021-22 and fourteen in 2022-23. However, with the enhanced measures, only a single case was reported in 2023-24.
To date, sixteen Hot Box Detectors have been installed at important stations within the NFR network, including Kamakhya (2), Guwahati (4), New Bongaigaon (1), Rangapara North (1), New Jalpaiguri (4), and Katihar (4).
Given the critical nature of hot axle issues, NFR is actively pursuing additional safety measures. These include rigorous staff counseling and enhanced interdepartmental coordination on safety standards to prevent disruptions in train operations and ensure punctuality.
Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to maintaining high safety standards and preventing potential hazards through proactive measures and continuous improvements in railway technology.