'Northeast to Get Maritime Training Centre Soon': Sarbananda Sonowal

A review meeting was held on Friday at the North East Maritime Skill Development Centre under the leadership of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Senior officials and staff of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) attended the meeting, where discussions were held on key IWAI projects currently underway across the Northeastern region.

Speaking to the media, Sonowal said that all ongoing projects of IWAI in Assam and the Northeast are being closely reviewed to ensure timely progress and successful execution. The meeting also focused on evaluating new projects scheduled to begin soon.

One of the major projects under review is the construction of 89 new jetties on the Brahmaputra River, which is presently under detailed study and involves an estimated expenditure of 5,000 crore.

The minister further announced that a Maritime Training Centre will soon be set up in the Northeast, where around 5,000 youths will receive skill development training aimed at creating employment opportunities in the shipping sector in the future.

During the meeting, extensive discussions were held on strengthening waterways infrastructure in line with the directives of the Prime Minister to ensure that every developmental project in the region is completed efficiently and within the stipulated timeline.

Officials from various departments of the State Government, as well as the Central Government, were present.

