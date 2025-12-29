NSUI Calls on Assam Govt to Ensure PSO Safety for Jadav Payeng

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Assam, has expressed strong support for Jadav Payeng, widely known as the “Forest Man of India,” following a fire that devastated a large portion of his forest yesterday morning.

Advertisment

Kaushik Kashyap Kalita, State President of NSUI Assam, said he spoke directly with Payeng, who expressed deep anguish over the incident.

“With characteristic humility, he emphasized that the forest, his life’s work, belongs not to him but to the 3.5 crore people of Assam,” Kalita stated.

Payeng’s forest, a symbol of Assam’s natural heritage, has been a labor of love for decades, and the NSUI highlighted its importance as a shared responsibility of the state. Kalita urged the people of Assam to come together to protect this invaluable ecosystem and support Payeng during this critical time.

The NSUI also called on the Assam Government to provide immediate PSO security for Jadav Payeng, citing reports of threats to his life.

“We won’t let another pride of Assam be lost due to neglect or inaction,” said Kalita, assuring that the organization stands with Payeng and will continue to advocate for both the forest and the man who devoted his life to it.

Also Read: Who Burnt the Forest Built by Jadav Payeng in Majuli?