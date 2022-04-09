Om Birla Inaugurates CPA Meet at Assam Legislative Assembly

The regional representatives from 53 Commonwealth countries and nine regions participated in the 2-day Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) mid-year executive committee meeting that began at Assam Legislative Assembly for the first time on Saturday (April 9).

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated the event on April 9 in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary.

The Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, who is also a member of the CPA Executive Committee, earlier told the media, “On behalf of the Lok Sabha, the CPA Assam State Branch will host the CPA Mid-Year Executive Committee Meeting on April 9 and 10.”

Daimary said that the 8th CPA India Region conference will also be held in Guwahati on April 11 and 12.

It may be mentioned that for the first time in India, Assam Legislative Assembly is hosting the CPA Mid-Year Executive Committee Meeting g on behalf of India.

The CPA Executive Meeting usually meets twice a year and is made up of CPA Officers and Regional representatives from all nine CPA regions.

However, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have not participated in the meet.

The conference will be attended by 76 delegates, as per an official statement.

The theme of the conference is 'Strengthening Legislative Oversight to help Optimise Development Outcome for the Aspirational Sections of Society'.

"During the conference, the delegates will be deliberating on the subjects of Mainstreaming youth-centric policies and harnessing youth Energies for National Development and the common good," the statement read.

