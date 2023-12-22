On Swahid Kanaklata Barua's Centenary Birth Year, Assam CM Says...

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that all colonial pillars standing tall even today must be brought down while speaking at the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Swahid Kanaklata Barua in Gohpur.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Assam CM said, "The Assam government will establish Swahid Kanaklata Barua memorial in Gohpur at a cost of Rs 30 crores."
"On Thursday, the parliament set aside all colonial criminal acts. It is high time that we pull down all colonial pillars that still stand strong in today's democracy," he said.
The Assam CM also called upon the role of women from Assam in India's independence struggle, highlighting woman empowerment.
"I appeal to the people of Assam to be a part of the Jan Andolan towards Atmanirbharta - from agriculture to IT and beyond. Through our collective efforts, we will be able to build an Atmanirbhar Assam and Bharat," wrote CM Sarma on X.
He further said, "We will use Amrit Kalah soil for the construction of Kanaklata Barua University here in Gohpur. It will be built as a state-of-the-art university with all modern amenities. For this we will require 500 Bighas of land."