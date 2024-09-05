On Teachers' Day, Pijush Hazarika Felicitates 4,500 Jagiroad Educators

On the occassion of Teachers' Day, Jagiroad MLA and Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika organized for the felicitation of over 4,500 teachers of every school under his constituency in an event on Thursday.
Hazarika took the initiative to present a felicitation letter, a Gamosa, and a pen to every teacher. His personal secretaries, Apurba Deka and Manjit Bhattacharya, along with workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) personally visited every school in their respective areas and presented the teachers with the items.
Notably, this was the eighth iteration of the yearly initiative that was introduced by the Assam cabinet minister when he was first elected as an MLA from Jagiroad, according to party workers.
Hazarika's move has been lauded by the teaching community as well as the public in Jagiroad constituency.