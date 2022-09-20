One Accused Arrested from Bengal for Involvement in Assam’s Maoist Case

An activist of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), Samrat Chakraborty alias “Nilkamal Sikdar” was arrested in West Bengal in a case related to setting up units of the outlawed group in Assam.

This was stated by a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday.

Samrat Chakraborty was arrested from Mahispata, near Narayana School on the Kalyani Expressway, the NIA spokesperson said.

Chakraborty, a resident of Seth Bagan Road in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was also known as “Amit, Argha, Nirmal and Nirman”.

The NIA said the case is related to the arrest of veteran Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias “Jyotish” alias “Kabir” alias “Kanak” alias “Kanchan da” of West Bengal, a central committee member, and an ideologue and strategist of the CPI (Maoist).

Reportedly, Bhattacharjee had been assigned the task to establish CPI (Maoist) organisation in Assam and to further spread the roots of the group in the state in general and the northeast in particular, the spokesperson said.

On September 2, the agency had filed a charge sheet against six arrested accused, including Bhattacharjee, in the special NIA court in Guwahati.

The official said Chakraborty had visited Cachar district on several occasions to assist Bhattacharjee in furthering the activities of the CPI (Maoist) organisation in the northeastern states on the specific instructions of the eastern regional bureau of the party.

Further investigations into the case is underway.