One Arrested from Morigaon in Ranjit Bora Murder Case

One person has been arrested from Morigaon district of Assam for his suspected involvement in murder case of Guwahati businessman Ranjit Bora.

The arrested person has been identified as Amir Ali. He is a resident of Guwahati’s Panjabari.

He has been arrested by the Morigaon Police from Borigaon. He was arrested after orders passed by the Guwahati Commissioner of Police.

Amir Ali was nabbed from his mother-in-law’s residence while he was seeking shelter there.

He has been brought to Guwahati by a team of the Dispur Police.

It may be noted that Ranjit Bora, manager at popular milk brand Purabi Dairy, was shot dead in broad daylight in Panjabari locality by unidentified assailants on November 21.

According to reports, he was carrying a large amount of cash to deposit at a bank when the incident took place.