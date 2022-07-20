One Held With Heroin Worth Rs 2 Crore In Assam's Karbi Anglong

In a major haul, Assam police on Wedneday seized 323 grams of heroin worth Rs 2 crores at the Borpathar checkpoint in Karbi Anglong district.

One person, namely Netra Bahradur Sonar, has been arrested in connection to it.

Police said that the drugs were concealed in 30 soap boxes and were being brought to Bokajan from Dimapur in a scooty.

According to reports, the accused had been smuggling drugs in various parts of Bokajan under the guise of selling mobile phones.

An investigation has been launched to unearth further linkages, police said.