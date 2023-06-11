One Killed in Head-On Collision Between 2 Trucks in Assam’s Karimganj

In a horrifying road accident, a man was killed in a head-on collision between two trucks at Badarpur locality in Assam’s Karimganj on Sunday.
The incident reportedly took place at the National Highway 6.
As per sources, the massive collision occurred when the truck travelling towards Bardarpur rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction.
Following the incident, the driver of one of the truck died on spot.
The deceased truck driver was identified as Babar Hussain.
While, the other truck driver namely Bikas Das sustained severe injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.
Meanwhile, the local people rushed to the spot to help with the rescue operation. The police team also reached the scene after receiving the information.
The police have registered a case and have launched an investigation.