One More Die in Assam Flood Even As Situation Improves Marginally

One more died in the last 24 hours even as the flood situation in Assam marginally improved, as per an official bulletin.
As per initial reports, the person lost his life after being swept away flood water in Assam’s Nalbari district on Thursday night.
The death toll in this year's flood rises to two, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin.
Still 4,88,525 are suffering in the flood across 19 districts. Altogether 1,538 villages in 54 revenue circles continued to be under waters.
Bajali is the worst affected district with 2,67,253 people still affected, followed by Nalbari with 80,061 people, Barpeta with 73,233 people and Lakhimpur with 22,577 people still under the flood.
The authorities are running 215 relief camps and distribution centres in 14 districts where 35,142 people are taking shelter.
Of the 35,142 inmates in the relief camps, 12,985 are women, 5,708 are children, 545 are lactating mothers/pregnant women and 63 are persons with disabilities.
A total crop area of 10782.80 hectares continued to be under flood waters, the ASDMA said.
Nearly, 214 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) were washed away in the flood, while, 4,27,474 animals (Small, Big and Poultry) remain affected in last 24 hours.
Currently, Manas (Nh Road Crossing), Pagladiya (Nt Road Crossing), Puthimari (Nh Road Crossing), Brahmaputra (Dhubri; Neamatighat) are flowing above the danger level.
Incidents of infrastructure damages/embankments affected were reported at 14 locations in Biswanath, Darrang and Kokrajhar districts, while incidents of infrastructure damages – roads were reported across 213 locations in Tamulpur, Nalbari, Majuli, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, Goalpara, Dhubri, Dhemaji, Darrang, Chirang, Cachar, Barpeta, Baksa and Bajali districts.
Meanwhile, massive erosions have been witnessed at various places in Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tamulpur and Udalguri districts, while, a landslide incident were reported in Karimganj district, the ASDMA said.
On the other hand, urban flooding was witnessed in districts of Darrang and Kokrajhar in the last 24 hours, the ASDMA report added.