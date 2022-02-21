Only 1 Girl Joined ULFA-I: Chief Paresh Baruah

Following reports of two Guwahati girls joining the outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), chief of ULFA Paresh Baruah on Monday said that only one girl joined.

Speaking to a private news channel, Baruah said that the reports were partially true as only one girl joined the outfit.

He said that normally, he did not know about all new recruits, but was privy with one new girl with the surname Das who joined the outfit. He added that he did not know of anyone with the surname Deka joining.

Further speaking, the ULFA chief said that people will continue to join the outfit unless the demands of the outfit were met; claiming that there were many reasons as to why youths joined the outfit.

Baruah further claimed that more than 70 percent of the youth joined because of their love for their motherland Assam, while some also join due to their family situations.

Notably, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Saturday had said that the two girls, who joined the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) recently, had reached Myanmar.

The two girls were residents of Kharguli and Uzanbazar area of Guwahati.

Speaking on youths of Assam joining the extremist organisation, the DGP had said, “We have information that two girls from Guwahati have joined the banned outfit. They have already reached Myanmar."