"..Only Doing Politics": AIUDF MLA On Formation Of Committee To Draft Anti-Polygamy Law

Following the formation of a committee to draft appropriate legislation for banning Polygamy and other related issues by the Assam government, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam said that the BJP is doing this only to do politics ahead of ensuing Lok Sabha elections.
Islam, who is also the party’s General Secretary, said that the stand of Badruddin Ajmal headed the party on polygamy will be decided after seeing the Bill.
Earlier yesterday, the Assam government constituted a five-member committee, under the Chairmanship of Devajit Lon Saikia, Advocate General of Assam, to draft appropriate legislation for banning polygamy and other related issues such as tackling inter-religious marriage by false identity, the role of Kaji in the matter of Child Marriage etc.
"I personally do not support polygamy, inter-religious marriage by false identity, child marriage. But there should be added provisions to allow to marry another woman if the first wife is suffering from critical disease, unable to care for herself and allows her husband to marry another woman," Aminul Islam said.
He further said that the government should bring an anti-rape bill to protect women, girls, and children.
"I personally demanded several occasions to bring this bill, but they didn't give attention. They are only doing politics," Islam added.
On the other hand, state minister and BJP leader Pijush Hazarika said that the legislation on banning polygamy will give a free and good environment to the women of the state.
"Assam government is going to ban polygamy. I believe this will give a free and good environment to the women of the state. So we are bound to bring and confident to bring it...We are bringing the law. Our panel will give the best possible way to bring the law," Hazarika said.
The other members of the committee are - GP Singh, DGP of Assam; Nalin Kohli, Sr. Additional Advocate General, Assam; Ramen Baruah, Legal Remembrancer & Secretary, Judicial Department, Assam and Biswajit Pegu, Secretary of Home & Political Department, Assam who is the member secretary of the committee.
According to an official notification, the committee will take suggestions received into consideration, the committee will go through the three petitions in opposition to the legislation and if necessary the committee will personally hear those who are not in support of the legislation to know their viewpoints; the committee may meet the Chairman of the Law Commission in this regard.