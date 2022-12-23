Opposition Cry Foul As Assam Govt Decides To Quash EWS Reservation

Amid strong protests, the Assam government decided to cut down on its reservation for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in state government jobs during the ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The state government has decided to do away with the 10 per cent reservation for EWS category in state government jobs, drawing flak from the opposition.

It may be noted that this decision of the government is against the verdict of the Supreme Court of India.

Moreover, this will also mean a trackback of the decision taken in this regard during the Sarbananda Sonowal led government in Assam.

Meanwhile, the decision of the Himanta Biswa Sarma led current government in the state will be implemented with immediate effect.

However, it will not affect the recruitment advertisements that have already been published, reports mentioned.

Following the decision of the government, several opposition leaders have come out criticizing it. Several sections have termed it a cost cutting measure and called it the government’s mismanagement of funds with financial distress in sight.

The opposition also said that the government is trying to prevent a looming financial crisis amid extravagant expenditure of the government in Assam on construction projects worth thousands of crores.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam called the decision a ploy of the government to shun away from its promise of providing one lakh employment opportunities.

Islam said, “The matter will undoubtedly go the court which will put a hold on the recruitment. This is a ploy of the government to steer clear of its promise of providing employment. The government will now take the narrative that it wanted to provide jobs but was stopped by the court.”

“The government should not take this step. This will be a huge setback to the economically weaker sections and the government should work towards their upliftment and not against it,” he added.