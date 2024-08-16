Opposition Demands Himanta's Resignation After Bomb Scare on Independence Day
Amid the discovery of “bomb-like substances” at eight locations across Assam, the opposition has called for the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing his government of a “total failure” in maintaining security. This follows a claim by the banned ULFA (I) that it planted 24 bombs across the state.
In response, Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, urged ULFA (I) chief Paresh Barua to engage in dialogue, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a conducive environment for development in Assam.
"Assam's descent into chaos is appalling! Despite overwhelming support, the BJP-led government has failed to deliver. CM @HimantaBiswa's obsession with 'jihad' rhetoric has distracted from pressing issues, compromising security and development," Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah posted on X.
Borah criticized the government for its failure to prevent the planting of bombs, calling it a glaring intelligence and security lapse. "Where was the CM when duty called? Hundreds of lives and decades of economic progress were at stake! It's time for accountability and action, not empty slogans," Borah added, stating that the situation revealed the ineptitude of the current leadership.
Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi also condemned the bomb placements by ULFA (I), accusing the group of attempting to create terror in Assam. Gogoi questioned the government’s awareness of the situation, demanding Sarma’s resignation for failing to ensure public safety. "The bombs did not explode due to ULFA (I)’s mercy, proving that any group can plant bombs anywhere in the state," he said, asserting the government's total failure in maintaining law and order.
When asked about the security lapse, Sarma refrained from addressing the issue directly. Instead, he highlighted the state’s progress, mentioning the Tatas’ investment in Assam's semiconductor industry and the ongoing development projects. Sarma requested ULFA (I) not to disrupt the investment-friendly atmosphere, which he argued was crucial for the state’s future.
"Assam has almost 14 lakh unemployed youths, and if industries do not come here, the youths go outside the state to become security guards in other places," Sarma explained. He reiterated his call for dialogue with Paresh Barua, stressing that any problem could be resolved through peaceful discussion.
Police have recovered "bomb-like substances" from eight locations, including two in Guwahati, after ULFA (I) claimed responsibility for planting the bombs with the intention of triggering serial blasts across Assam on Independence Day.