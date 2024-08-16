Opposition Demands Himanta's Resignation After Bomb Scare on Independence Day

Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi also condemned the bomb placements by ULFA (I), accusing the group of attempting to create terror in Assam. Gogoi questioned the government’s awareness of the situation, demanding Sarma’s resignation for failing to ensure public safety. "The bombs did not explode due to ULFA (I)’s mercy, proving that any group can plant bombs anywhere in the state," he said, asserting the government's total failure in maintaining law and order.