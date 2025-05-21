Opposition Flags Irregularities in Assam Electoral Roll Revision, Seeks CEO’s Intervention

A coalition of opposition political parties in Assam has submitted a detailed memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, alleging large-scale irregularities, unlawful interference, and procedural violations in the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls across the state. The memorandum, dated January 25, 2026, seeks urgent intervention to ensure a free, fair, and lawful revision process.

The opposition has alleged that statutory provisions under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the Manual on Electoral Rolls, 2023, and specific Election Commission of India (ECI) communications are being “grossly violated,” raising fears that a large number of genuine voters may be excluded from the final electoral roll.

According to the memorandum, the draft electoral roll published on December 27, 2025, recorded over 2.51 crore electors with 100 per cent verification coverage. However, the opposition claimed that during the claims and objections period (December 27, 2025, to January 22, 2026), bulk and allegedly fake objections were filed—primarily citing voters as deceased or permanently shifted—leading to the issuance of notices in violation of established legal procedures.

The memorandum further alleges misuse of EPIC numbers and mobile numbers of unsuspecting individuals to file objections, with several named objectors reportedly denying any knowledge of such filings. Despite this, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) allegedly proceeded to issue notices without adhering to Rule 17 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and other ECI guidelines.

Serious allegations of political interference were also raised, particularly at the South Kamrup Co-District Office, where senior BJP office-bearers were accused of influencing officials and directing the issuance of bulk objection notices. The memorandum also cited a public statement by the Assam Chief Minister on January 24, 2026, which, according to the opposition, indicated targeted harassment of the Miyah community during the SR process, calling the remark unconstitutional and indicative of mala fide intent.

The opposition has demanded immediate corrective measures, including rejection of illegal bulk objections, protection of eviction-affected voters’ rights to file Form 8, restraint on suo motu deletions by Booth Level Officers, action against unauthorised political interference, and registration of FIRs against named individuals under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Copies of the memorandum have also been forwarded to the Election Commission of India for necessary action.