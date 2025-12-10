“Assam CM’s Failure on NRC Is an Unforgivable Offence”: Lurinjyoti Gogoi

The BJP government came under sharp criticism on Wednesday as former MP Rajen Gohain and AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi delivered scathing remarks during a Sahid Divas programme organised by the National Parishad in Tezpur.

Addressing the gathering, Rajen Gohain accused the ruling BJP of failing to protect the interests and safety of the Assamese people, despite 860 martyrs laying down their lives for the community.

“Even after such sacrifices, Assamese people are not safe. The NRC remains incomplete. Merely abusing the Miya community achieves nothing,” Gohain said.

He claimed that while other communities were progressing in education, markets, and agriculture, the state government had “confined Assamese women between ₹1,250 and ₹10,000,” taking a direct swipe at the Chief Minister’s beneficiary schemes.

Predicting a political setback for the BJP in the 2026 Assembly polls, Gohain said the party would lose at least 50% of its current beneficiary vote bank. “Many people are afraid to speak openly due to the CM’s influence. But during the election, they will vote against the BJP,” he asserted.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi Calls for United Opposition to ‘Rescue Assam’

AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi also launched a blistering attack on the BJP, urging all opposition parties to unite to “save Assam from a power-driven regime.”

Calling the Chief Minister “power-hungry and self-serving,” he accused the government of creating only a class of beneficiaries rather than delivering structural reforms.

He criticised the state for prioritising the construction of memorial trusts for martyrs while neglecting key commitments such as the implementation of the Assam Accord, Clause 6 safeguards, and other long-pending issues.

Turning to the NRC, Lurinjyoti said the government had failed to upgrade the National Register of Citizens or even submit a sworn affidavit in court, calling it a “gross dereliction of responsibility.”

“This failure is an unforgivable offence. The Chief Minister stands guilty before the people of Assam,” he said.

