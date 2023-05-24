Opposition Never Supported Construction of New Parliament House: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the Opposition after they decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed Parliament building.
The Assam Chief Minister stated that everything happened like a bouncer for the Opposition as they never thought that the construction of the Parliament House would be completed so soon.
Speaking to media persons regarding the issue on Wednesday, CM Sarma said, “The boycott is obvious. They have opposed the construction of Parliament House. They never thought that the construction will be completed so soon. So, everything has happened like a bouncer for the Opposition. Just to save their face, they are enacting the drama of boycott but they actually never supported the project. Parliament House will open on the day associated with Veer Savarkar. That might be another reason for them to oppose or boycott the function. I’m sure this is just a drama.”
The Congress and 18 other opposition parties issued a joint statement to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building. The building constructed in New Delhi is all set to be inaugurated on May 28. However, several opposition parties have abstained from attending the event.
It is established that the opposition parties have decided to boycott the event as the inauguration of the building will be done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi instead of President of India Droupadi Murmu.
PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28. The foundation stone of the building was laid on December 10, 2020.