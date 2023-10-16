‘Organise Cleanliness Contest After Maa Durga’s Visarjan,’ Urges Assam CM

“It is often seen that people organize competitions during Durga Puja in various categories including Best Lightning, Best Idol, Best Pandal and so on. Puja committees having a huge budget will organize in a grand way while the ones with a lower budget will organize in a minimal way but the enthusiasm and devotion to welcome Maa Durga are the same among the people. The devotees offer their prayers to the Maa Durga across the state irrespective of how big or attractive the idols are. So, why not this year a cleanliness competition is organized after Maa Durga’s Visarjan? This will help to encourage keeping the puja mandap clean after the Durga Puja festival is over,” he urged.