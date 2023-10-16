‘Organise Cleanliness Contest After Maa Durga’s Visarjan,’ Urges Assam CM

With only a few days left until the Durga Puja celebrations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged the puja committees and people to organize a cleanliness competition after Maa Durga’s visarjan.
CM Sarma said, “We are going to organize Durga Puja wholeheartedly in several parts of the state this year, however, after Maa Durga’s Visarjan it is noticed that the puja mandap is left unclean. Don’t you feel that it would make Maa Durga unhappy thinking that after her departure, the place is left dirty?”
“It is often seen that people organize competitions during Durga Puja in various categories including Best Lightning, Best Idol, Best Pandal and so on. Puja committees having a huge budget will organize in a grand way while the ones with a lower budget will organize in a minimal way but the enthusiasm and devotion to welcome Maa Durga are the same among the people. The devotees offer their prayers to the Maa Durga across the state irrespective of how big or attractive the idols are. So, why not this year a cleanliness competition is organized after Maa Durga’s Visarjan? This will help to encourage keeping the puja mandap clean after the Durga Puja festival is over,” he urged.
Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 21 to 24 across the state with the rest of the country.