Outreach Drive: Assam CM, Ministers, Officials To Visit Over 25,000 Villages

The Assam government led has planned a massive rural outreach drive in which over 25,000 villages across the state will be visited to understand social infrastructure gaps and development schemes implementation levels.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet ministers, senior government officers, and other staff will visit 25,501 villages across the state over a period of 15 days.
According to reports, the government officers will visit every village prior to ministerial visits to collect beneficiary data of government schemes and assess their reach.
The main objectives of the massive drive are – to ensure saturation of beneficiaries of all schemes by undertaking extensive data collection, inspection of social infrastructure at the village level to address deficits (if any), creating a unified digital database for faster rollout of future schemes, enhancing public trust towards government institutions, improve quality of social assets and publicize Village Report Cards to gauge success levels.
A preliminary survey will be done from September 1 to September 15. Between September 10-20, verification by departments will be done.
From October 1 to 15, council ministers including the Chief Minister, officials are slated visit the villages.
Speaking to reporters, Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “this will be done in the month of September and October. We will try to understand development schemes implementation levels in rural areas. Not only ministers, government officers, and MLAs will also visit villages during the period. The entire Assam government will be in villages for 15 days. The Chief Minister will also visit villages.”