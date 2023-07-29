Over 15 People Fall Ill in Assam’s Bandardewa After Consuming Prasad

Over 15 people fell Ill in Assam’s Bandardewa after consuming prasad at the residence of a person.
According to sources, the individuals who ate the prasad on Friday morning started vomiting from noon onwards.
The incident took place in Burha Burhi village.
The victims were admitted to Dhalpur and Bholabari hospitals.
Niku Bhuyan, Premlata Bhuyan, Dinamoni Bhuyan, Shilrani Bhuyan, Bablu Bhuyan, and Bablu Bhuyan are receiving treatment at Dhalpur Hospital, while Indushree Bhuyan, Jibon Bhuyan, Bina Bhuyan, Manju Bhuyan, Ritamani Bhuyan, Maniram Bhuiyan, Denish Bhuyan, Bhanu Bhuyan, Samish Bhuyan, and others are being treated at Bholabari Hospital, including a few children.
It is to be mentioned that three people are critical and have been referred to Lakhimpur Medical College Hospital.
Earlier on June 23, a total of 17 persons fell ill after consuming wild mushrooms in Assam’s Dhemaji.
The affected people were Sumitra Narzary (40) and Rindev Ramsiary (32) of No-3 Jaipur, five from Hangma village including- Sabitri Doimary (47), Mukung Swargiyari (30) Brindaban Bosumotary (29) Ringkham Doimari (26), Rohila Basumaotray (55), thee from Majgaon including- July Swargiyari (20), John Swargiyari (12) and Anjali Swargiyary (17) besides Khagen Narzary (45) of Loglung gaon.