Over 2 Kg Pangolin Scales Seized In Assam, Two Held

Over two kilos of Pangolin scales were seized in Assam’s Kamrup district on Thursday.

Two persons including a woman were arrested in connection to the seizure.

In a joint operation, a team of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Guwahati and state forest department seized 2.8 kg of Pangolin scales from a hotel in Boko.

The arrested individuals were identified as Bijulina Khar Lyngdung hailing from Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills and Hitesh Khaklary of Boko.

It may be noted that the Chinese pangolin is enlisted in Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and declared “Vulnerable to Critically Endangered” species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

WCCB, Guwahati has over the past few months intensified operations against alleged wildlife smugglers across the Northeast.

“Any offence related to pangolins may lead to imprisonment ranging from seven to 10 years in Assam. Smuggling of pangolin scales is continuously increasing in Assam as well as across the country. With this recovery, WCCB Guwahati has conducted five operations against pangolin scale smuggling so far this year,” an official said.

Also Read: Iran: 19 Killed In Building Collapse, City Mayor Arrested