Padma Shri Awardee Shakuntala Devi Passes Away Aged 102

Padma Shri awardee and eminent social worker from Assam, Shakuntala Devi passed away on Sunday aged 102.

She had been suffering from age-related illnesses. The former supervisor at the Kasturba Ashram in Guwahati passed away today at around 10 pm.

Notably, Shakuntala Choudhury, a renowned social worker from Assam, served as the supervisor at the Kasturba Ashram in Guwahati.

She worked towards welfare and empowerment of women. She was a recipient of Vayoshestha Samman - National Awards For Senior Citizens 2021, from the government of India.

Her name was announced by the government of India when they released the list of Padma Shri winners for the year 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled her demise. He wrote, "Deeply anguished at the passing away of veteran Gandhian and Padma Shri Shakuntala Choudhary."

"Her life was devoted to selfless service, truth, simplicity and non-violence at Sarania Ashram, Guwahati where Mahatma Gandhi had stayed in 1946. My prayers for her sadgati Om Shanti!," he added.