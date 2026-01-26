Padma Shri Awards 2026: Ten Eminent Personalities from Northeast Selected

As many as ten distinguished personalities from Assam and other Northeastern states have been selected for the prestigious Padma Awards 2026, announced on the eve of Republic Day, recognising their exceptional contributions across diverse fields such as art, literature, social work, public affairs and education.

The Padma Awards, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are among India’s highest civilian honours and are traditionally announced on January 25, ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Assam emerged as the leading contributor from the Northeast this year, with five individuals receiving the Padma Shri, the highest number from any state in the region. The awardees from Assam include Haricharan Saikia for his contribution to art, Jogesh Deuri for his work in agriculture, and Nuruddin Ahmed and Pokhila Lekthepi for their achievements in the field of art. Kabindra Purkayastha has also been honoured posthumously with the Padma Shri for his contribution to public affairs.

From Arunachal Pradesh, noted social worker Techi Gubin has been awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of his long-standing work in community development and social welfare. Manipur’s Yumnam Jatra Singh has been honoured posthumously for his contribution to the arts.

Meghalaya’s Hally War received the Padma Shri for his work in social service, while Sangyusang S Pongener from Nagaland was recognised for his contribution to art. From Tripura, Naresh Chandra Dev Varma has been awarded the Padma Shri for his work in literature and education.

The Padma Awards honour individuals who have made exceptional contributions in a wide range of fields, including art, social work, public affairs, science, education, medicine, sports and civil service. The awards are open to people from all walks of life and aim to celebrate excellence and dedication to public service.

The recognition of several personalities from the Northeast this year highlights the region’s rich cultural heritage and the impactful work being carried out across states in various fields. Their contributions have played a significant role in preserving traditions, empowering communities and advancing education and social development.

The awards will be formally presented by the President of India at ceremonial functions at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

