Pakistan Link: Gaurav Gogoi Retorts Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Allegations

The row over alleged Pakistan link of Gaurav Gogoi’s wife and his engagement with Pakistani officials has gained heat. The row has seen engagement of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Gaurav Gogoi, the Deputy Leader of the INC in Lok Sabha, is no behind. In a latest Facebook post, he shared details about his association with the Youth Forum on Foreign Policy (YFPP) amid the ongoing controversy linking him to Pakistan where he named Gauhati University VC (Vice Chancellor) Nani Gopal Mahanta, Senior Newslive Journalist Wasbir Hussain.

“Seeing a photo of a panel discussion featuring former Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit brought back memories of the Youth Forum on Foreign Policy (YFFP), which I co-founded in 2011 with a few friends”—Gogoi wrote in his post.

How & Why Was YFFP Started:

Sharing the genesis of YFFP, Gogoi wrote—“The idea for such a forum first came to me while interning at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York. I envisioned a platform where Indian students and young professionals could engage in meaningful discussions on foreign policy and international relations. With this goal in mind, we launched YFFP in 2011, providing a valuable space, particularly for political science students and UPSC aspirants, to interact with experts in the field.”

Gogoi added—“Over the years, YFFP organized discussions with Indian diplomats and foreign ambassadors, enriching the understanding of international affairs among young minds. We had the privilege of hosting prominent figures such as former Foreign Secretary of India Shyam Saran, former U.S. Ambassador to India Richard Verma, former UK High Commissioner James Bevan, Professor C. Raja Mohan, and Nandan Nilakeni, along with ambassadors from the Netherlands, Singapore, Israel, Australia, Thailand, Pakistan, and many others.”

MEA & YFFP:

Gogoi stated in his facebook post—“In those early days, we also collaborated with the Public Diplomacy Division of India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Year 2011 was particularly exciting, as we successfully expanded YFFP to Delhi, Guwahati, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chandigarh, thanks to the enthusiasm of college students and young professionals. A personal highlight came in 2012 when we had the honor of hosting Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz as the chief guest for a seminar in Guwahati.”

Gogoi then wrote about reason of his lessening involvement with YFFP—“However, in 2014, after being elected as a Member of Parliament, I had to step back from active involvement in the forum. Fortunately, a dynamic group of young leaders took over, carrying forward the research and fellowship programs. My role naturally transitioned into that of an advisor, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see many of them excel in their respective fields.”

“One of the lighter moments I recall from our discussions with the Pakistani Ambassador was an amusing debate—not just about cricket, but also about which country had the best kebabs!”—he added.

What about Nani Gopal Mahanta, Wasbir Hussain?

“Looking at these old photos”--Gaurav Gogoi wrote—“ I see many familiar faces-- Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, Wasbir Hussain, Nani Gopal Mahanta, and others—reminding me of how far this journey has come.”

Earlier, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma questioned Gogoi’s role in Parliament, highlighting his meetings with former Pakistani High Commissioner MD Abdul Basit between 2014 and 2017. Sarma alleged that these interactions influenced Gogoi’s stance on Indian policies, particularly in nuclear research.

In response, Gogoi took to Facebook to clarify his meetings with Basit, sharing photographs from panel discussions featuring several prominent personalities.

While Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma raises concerns over possible policy influences, Gogoi’s response attempts to frame these meetings within a broader context of diplomatic engagement. As the debate unfolds, the incident underscores the increasing scrutiny of political associations and their implications in India’s evolving geopolitical landscape.