Palasbari OC Closed To Reserves For Employing Child Labourer

The officer-in-charge of Palasbari Police Station in the Kamrup district of Assam was closed to reserves, reports emerged on Friday.
As per the preliminary reports, Palasbari PS OC Rajib Nath was sent to his reserves after serious allegations against him surfaced.
According to the information received, Rajib Nath is accused of having employed underage workers at the premises of the police station.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the accused cop, Rajib Nath, had recently taken over as the OC of Palasbari PS.
Following a complaint lodged against him by an NGO working towards child welfare, the said officer was closed to his reserves.
The complaint mentioned that the minor girl child forced into manual labour had not been given a proper place to live and was made to stay at the quarters of the police station.
The serious allegations have again brought Assam Police to shame and raised questions on the police force in the state.