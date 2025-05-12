Panchayat Polls Witness 'Saffron Tsunami'; Opposition Nearly Wiped Out in Several Assam Districts

The ongoing Panchayat elections in Assam have seen a dominant performance by the BJP and its ally AGP, with the opposition, especially the Congress, struggling to maintain its presence.

Advertisment

In Upper Assam's six southern districts—Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, and Golaghat—the BJP and AGP have swept all 100 Zila Parishad Constituency (ZPC) seats, leaving the opposition completely blank.

In five districts of northern Upper Assam, BJP has won 61 ZPC seats, while AGP candidates have secured victory in 5 seats. Majuli remains a stronghold of the BJP, with the party winning three out of four ZPCs; the remaining one has been won by Gana Shakti.

In the Barak Valley, across three districts and 49 ZPCs, BJP is likely to win 30 seats, while the Congress may secure 15 seats. Independent candidates are leading in 4 seats.

In central Assam’s districts—Nagaon, Morigaon, and Hojai—out of 51 ZPCs, BJP has already won 29, AGP 4, Congress 17, and 1 seat has gone to an Independent.

In the seven lower Assam districts, out of 88 ZPCs, BJP has won 29 seats, AGP 6, Congress 13, AIUDF 1, and Independents have secured 5 seats.

Meanwhile, in Kamrup and Kamrup (Rural) districts with 30 ZPCs, the BJP-led alliance has won all but two seats.

The results so far clearly indicate a massive wave in favour of the BJP, with the Congress and other opposition parties nearly disappearing from the electoral map in several regions.

Also Read: “Unity Would Have Brought Better Results” — Raijor Dal