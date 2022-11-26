Singer Papon Turns Film Producer, Announces 2 Films in Northeast

Assamese singer and composer Angarag Papon Mahanta is all set to begin his new journey as a film producer.

The eminent singer has announced that he is simultaneously working on two films in Northeast India.

‘The Land of the Sacred Beats’ and ‘The Mystical Brahmaputra - A Musical Story’ are the two films that Papon has been working on for the past four years.

Both the films are being produced by Papon and directed by cinematographer Parasher Baruah.

Talking about the films, Papon said, "Everyone knows my love towards India, and especially the Northeast. I feel responsible to take the Northeast to the rest of the world."

"The experience of making films like this is life-changing. We have been travelling for years for research and shooting. I hope through this film we are not only able to boost tourism and culture but also promote its beautiful stories," he added.

It may be mentioned that the teasers of Papon's productions were unveiled at the India Pavilion at the March du Film to celebrate cinemas rooted in Assam.