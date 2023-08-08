Paresh Baruah Should Visit and Stay in Assam for A Week: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) Chief Paresh Baruah to visit Assam and stay for a week.
While speaking to media persons in Tinsukia on Tuesday, CM Sarma stated that the scenario would change if Paresh Baruah visits Assam just for a few days.
CM Sarma said, “I urge Paresh Baruah to visit Assam and stay here for at least seven days. He will then understand that the situation in the state have changed as compared to older days. Earlier there was a narrative that many outsiders reside in our state. But now if he comes and stays here for at least 7-10 days, then I believe things would definitely change and his perspective would change.”
Himanta Biswa Sarma also requested youths joining ULFA-I to come back to the mainstream as the situation in Myanmar is deplorable at present.
He said, “Many youths from Assam who had joined the ULFA-I have come back to the mainstream, but many are yet to come back. As per my knowledge, there is a major scuffle underway in Myanmar between two rebel factions of Nagaland. The conditions of the youths who are in the camps in Myanmar are deplorable.”
“Many youths now want to come back home. I always urge youths to join the mainstream. And I feel that the situation has become quite stable at present. There are some obstacles due to which discussions with the ULFA-I is not possible,” CM Sarma further added.