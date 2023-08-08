Paresh Baruah Should Visit and Stay in Assam for A Week: CM Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma also requested youths joining ULFA-I to come back to the mainstream as the situation in Myanmar is deplorable at present.

He said, “Many youths from Assam who had joined the ULFA-I have come back to the mainstream, but many are yet to come back. As per my knowledge, there is a major scuffle underway in Myanmar between two rebel factions of Nagaland. The conditions of the youths who are in the camps in Myanmar are deplorable.”