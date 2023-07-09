Assam

Partially Torn ULFA-I Flag Found Affixed to Bamboo Fence in Assam’s Kokrajhar

The incident was reported at the border of Diajijiri and Bhutiapara villages of the district.
Partially Torn ULFA-I Flag Found Affix to Bamboo Fencing in Assam’s Kokrajhar
Partially Torn ULFA-I Flag Found Affix to Bamboo Fencing in Assam’s Kokrajhar
Pratidin Time

On Sunday morning, a partially-torn flag of the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) was discovered affixed to a bamboo fence in the Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The incident was reported at the border of Diajijiri and Bhutiapara villages of the district.

Locals claimed that unknown miscreants with evil-intentions might have hanged it on the bamboo fence next to the PWD road that connects the two villages.

Later, an Assam police team arrived at the scene and took down the partially torn flag of the banned militant organization.

"It seems to be a handiwork of miscreants. We are investigating the matter," said a police officer.

Meanwhile, the flag was seized by the police.

Partially Torn ULFA-I Flag Found Affix to Bamboo Fencing in Assam’s Kokrajhar
ULFA-I flag found hoisted in Kaki
Assam police
ULFA (I)
ULFA

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/partially-torn-ulfa-i-flag-found-affixed-to-bamboo-fence-in-assams-kokrajhar
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com