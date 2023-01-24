‘Pathaan’ Will Be Screened as Per Censor Board Guidelines: Assam DGP

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta assured that no unprecedented incident would take place during the screening of controversial film ‘Pathaan’ and that it will be screened as per guidelines of the censor board.

Addressing media persons during a crucial security meet of the Assam Police in Guwahati’s Khanapara, DGP Mahanta said, “The film ‘Pathaan’ will be screened as per guidelines of the censor board. Stringent vigilance will be kept on all cinema halls and perpetrators engaging in vandalism will be strictly dealt with. The police will act as per law.”

It may be mentioned that, widespread protests were witnessed in parts of Guwahati against the film starring Shahrukh Khan. The activists tore down the poster of the film and then set it on fire. Videos of burning the posters were being circulated on social media.

On the other hand, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma talked to Shah Rukh Khan over phone on Sunday and assured the superstar that there won't be any disturbance in the state around the release of his film.

The phone call comes after the Assam CM refused to recognize Shah Rukh Khan at a press conference after being questioned about the unruly incident at a movie theatre in Guwahati’s Narengi.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, directed by Siddharth Anand will be released on January 25.