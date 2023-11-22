Pay Rs 300 to Celebrate Bihu! Assam Govt’s Revised Tax Policy | Read Here

The Governor of Assam has implemented these modifications in response to the fees and charges imposed on users for the services provided by the Assam Police Citizens Service Portal, also known as Assam Police Sewa Setu.

The updated fees and charges are in accordance with Section 4 of the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Act, 2019. This law establishes the foundation for the revised tax and fee system for individuals who require authorization for various services.