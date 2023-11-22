Pay Rs 300 to Celebrate Bihu! Assam Govt’s Revised Tax Policy | Read Here

The Assam Government has issued an updated tax policy which has led to massive stir among citizens of the state and political groups.
According to the notice, from now on, people have to pay Rs 300 as permission to organize cultural processions, ceremonies and events, including Bihu functions.
The other various fees required to be paid are Rs 2,000 for organizing political rallies, events and meetings and all kinds of sports events. An amount of Rs 500 has to be paid for organizing street plays, awareness rallies and similar events. Further, in order to get permission for organizing trade fairs, food fairs and expos, an amount of Rs 5,000 has to be paid.
On the other hand, a hefty amount of Rs 10,000 has to be paid for opening petrol pump and gas agencies. Verification of workers involved in construction and verification of rented accommodation and PG now comes with a fees ranging from Rs 300.
Furthermore, Rs 50,000 has to be paid for the police clearance for Commercial construction (Guwahati city - GMDA area) and Rs 25,000 for police clearance for Commercial construction (Rest of the State).
The Governor of Assam has implemented these modifications in response to the fees and charges imposed on users for the services provided by the Assam Police Citizens Service Portal, also known as Assam Police Sewa Setu.
The updated fees and charges are in accordance with Section 4 of the Assam Right to Public Services (Amendment) Act, 2019. This law establishes the foundation for the revised tax and fee system for individuals who require authorization for various services.