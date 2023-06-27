PCA Demands High-Level Probe Into Scribe’s Mysterious Death in Assam’s Boko

Press Club of Assam (PCA) expresses its concern over the mysterious death of a young scribe in Boko under Kamrup district, who was associated with a news portal named TNL, and demanded a high-level probe to identify the perpetrators to punish them under the law.

Local reports reveal that the body of Abdur Rauf Alamgir, who went missing since Saturday, was found floating in Kulsi river at Jambari area of Boko locality on Monday morning. The local police have reached the location and took custody of all crime related items. Alamgir’s body was also sent for postmortem.

“It’s not clear if the scribe was targeted because of his professional activities or any personal enmity. Recently married Alamgir used to run a service centre for a nationalized bank at Goroimari Hatipara.

We demand a thorough investigation to find the reason behind his missing and subsequent death,” said PCA president Kailash Sarma, working president Nava Thakuria and general secretary Hiren Kalita.

Meanwhile, the locals of the region have called it a premeditated murder. Some also questioned the identity of the deceased and called for it to be established that whether it was body of Abdur Rauf Alamgir or not.

However, a section of the locals have positively identified the body to be that of the journalist. The people who knew him remembered him as a model citizen, well read and educated and a involved with improving the society.

Hence, his death has left many wanting to know the reason behind it. People are questioning whether his work as a journalist led to his death, and if so, who could have killed him.